Maxine Wahome dropped from WRC Young Rally Stars programme

Rally driver Maxine Wahome at the Milimani Law Court on March 7, 2023 to face murder charges over the death of her boyfriend Assad Khan. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Word Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Kenya has dropped budding rally driver Maxine Wahome from the Young Rally Stars Programme.

In a statement released on Friday, WRC Safari Rally Kenya said Maxine has been released to deal with the ongoing court case.

“Following the recent legal developments concerning Maxine Wahome, the WRC Safari Rally Kenya has decided to release Maxine from further engagements in the Young Rally Stars program to deal with the legal developments,” the statement reads in part.

It further stated that WRC is committed to developing, nurturing and leveraging talent fairly and equitably.

Ms Wahome, who has been charged with murder of her boyfriend Assad Khan, is one of the promising drivers in the country and won the WRC 3 category in last year’s WRC Safari Rally.

She has been under investigation by the DCI detectives since December last year after Khan was admitted in Nairobi Hospital and later transferred to Avenue Hospital where he succumbed to injuries inflicted on December 12.

It is alleged that Khan was grievously injured after a scuffle with his girlfriend on December 12 at their residence in Nairobi.

Ms Wahome was arrested on December 12 after a report of the assault was reported by Adil Khan, the younger brother of the deceased rally driver.

Last Tuesday she was arraigned before the High Court to face murder charges. However, she did not plead to the charge as the court directed that she undergoes a mental assessment to ascertain whether she is fit to stand trial.

Justice Lilian Mutende on Tuesday ordered that the accused be detained at the DCI offices in Kilimani before she is formally charged on March 15.

The judge also declined an attempt by the defence lawyers, Steve Kimathi and Anderson Musangi to have her continue enjoying the bond terms given by the lower court.

