Maxine Wahome gets bail: Judge warns against interference with witnesses

Rally driver Maxine Wahome at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on January 30, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Maxine Wahome, a rally driver charged with the murder of her boyfriend, Assad Khan, has been granted bail of Sh2 million, with one surety of the same amount.

The High Court judge, Justice Lilian Mutende, did not give an alternative cash bail.

However, Justice Mutende directed Maxine to deposit her passport in court and not to travel out of the country without permission from the court.

The judge also warned Maxine not to interfere with witnesses, stating there would be dire consequences if she did.

While the family of the deceased and the prosecution opposed Maxine’s release on bail, Justice Mutende concurred with defense lawyers Philip Murgor, Steve Kimathi, and Andrew Musangi that bond can only be denied on “special circumstances.”

The judge noted that the social report prepared by the probation department favored Maxine’s release on bail.

During the hearing, Murgor informed the court that Maxine would reside with her parents, James and Beverly Wahome, upon her release from prison custody.

The case is set to be mentioned on April 19, 2023, to fix a hearing date.

The case has garnered widespread attention, not only because of Maxine’s status as a rally driver but also because of the nature of the charges against her.

