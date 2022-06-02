Argentina football icon in Kenya for safari





With the end of the 2021/2022 Europen football season, several big-name footballers appear to have settled in Kenya as their holiday destination, as they bid to rest their muscles and unwind.

They include Mauro Icardi, who’s been spotted in Nairobi wearing a big smile on his face.

The striker, who plies his trade at Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the French league, was spotted feeding giraffes at the Giraffe Centre in the Kenyan capital while donning an all jungle green dress-down gear.

Home to Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Junior, PSG is considered the world’s richest club thanks to the funding from the club owners who are based in Qatar.

The Giraffe Centre in Nairobi is one of the favourite spots for tourists coming to Africa, most of whom are allowed to feed them while having breakfast.

The 29-year-old Icardi, who won the French league title this season, also features for the Argentina national team and has in the past turned out for Inter Milan and Sampdoria in Italy.

He is married to Wanda Nara, a popular Argentine actress, and model who also works as his agent on football-related matters and endorsements.

Icardi visit to Kenya comes at the time Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango is touring Mombasa, Kenya’s second-largest city.

And former football Star Samuel Eto’o also recently brought his family to Malindi on holiday.

Kenya is one of Africa’s biggest tourist destinations receiving up to 2 million visitors every year, most of whom come for business and safari to watch the big five at national reserves including lions, elephants, rhinos, buffalos, and leopards.