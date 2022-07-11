Mbilia Bel: Why I’m all for Raila Odinga

Congolese musician Mbilia Bel during an interview with Nairobi News at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on July 11, 2022. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Congolese singer Mbilia Bel has revealed why she has joined Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s campaign team.

Speaking on Monday during an interview with Nairobi News, the songbird said her support for Mr Odinga is borne out of the great respect she has for the ODM party leader.

“I personally respect Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua. They are like our parents. Mr Odinga is also a big fan of my music and other Congolese artistes. Mr Odinga comes to Congo all time to support us. He is also a leading ambassador for peace in Africa,” Mbila Bel said.

She also lauded Mr Odinga for his choice of a woman running mate.

“I truly appreciate his decision to given women a leading role in politics. Women have now been elevated. Even the Lord says love your mother and your father. That’s why I have no problem performing at his campaign rallies,” she said.

She further expressed hope that Mr Odinga will keep the promises he has made to Kenyans and make the country more prosperous, if he is elected president.

Mbilia Bel, whose most nostalgic hit for her Kenyans fans remains to be Nakei Nairobi (I’m going to Nairobi), has already been to Azimio campaign rallies in Nyeri and Kakamega. On both occasions, Mr Odinga invited her to perform her popular song.

Mbilia Bell has at the same time urged Kenyans uphold peace during the electioneering period.

“I am asking Kenyans to continue upholding peace in the country. I am also planning to produce a song for Kenya,” she said.

The promoter of her tour, Jules Nsana, who runs JNsana Promotions, said Mbila Bel and her band will remain in the country for a few more days, with the possibility of staging more shows.