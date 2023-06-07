MC Jessy responds to backlash for attending National Prayer Breakfast





Popular comedian MC Jessy has found himself at the centre of controversy after sharing a photo of himself having breakfast at the Safari Park Hotel during this year’s National Prayer Breakfast.

The image, which showed Jessy alongside other Kenyan leaders, sparked a massive backlash from social media users who criticised the comedian for what they perceived as insensitivity and hypocrisy.

In the photo, MC Jessy can be seen staring directly at the camera as he enjoys his meal at the prestigious event.

The caption accompanying the photo simply read: ‘At the National Prayer Breakfast’.

The National Prayer Breakfast, an annual event organised by the US Congress, is an important gathering of political and religious leaders to seek divine intervention and guidance for the nation.

This year’s event was honoured to have President William Ruto as the chief guest, marking his first attendance since assuming office in September last year.

The breakfast ceremony, which was previously presided over by outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta on 26 May 2022, attracted leaders from across the political spectrum.

However, MC Jessy’s photo at this year’s event drew strong criticism from his fans and followers, who took to social media to express their discontent.

Lynn Derlyn Cherogony expressed her disappointment, suggesting that MC Jessy should have donated his plate of food to a starving Kenyan child instead of indulging in luxury.

She expressed frustration at the accumulation of wealth by a few while many struggle to make ends meet, highlighting the plight of the underprivileged who cannot afford a decent meal.

Vin Cent expressed concern about the extravagant nature of the prayer breakfast and questioned the allocation of resources for such events when the cost of living continues to rise.

Susan Gacheri echoed similar sentiments, criticising the idea of a select few enjoying themselves while others suffer.

She described the event as a joke and drew parallels with George Orwell’s novel ‘Animal Farm’ and the inequalities within Kenyan society.

Kipngetich Mutai questioned the choice of a hotel as a venue for a national prayer meeting, suggesting alternative venues such as churches or stadiums.

Olivar Wafula commented humorously that it seemed more like a national breakfast than a prayer event, emphasising the focus on food.

Others, such as Baba Christine, Mugambi Joseph, and Irene Hyra Kirianki, expressed doubts about the government’s commitment to the prayers, citing contradictory actions.

Critics also pointed out the irony of enjoying a lavish meal while praying for a nation struggling with poverty and hunger.

Jabynasy Msanii expressed disbelief that well-fed people could truly pray for the hungry and suffering.

MC Jessy responded to some comments that they should not be fasting.

“Ni sherehe ya Maombi. We should not go fast.”

