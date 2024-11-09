MCA Tricky on why he does not spend money on girlfriends





Churchill Show comedian MCA Tricky has humorously claimed the title of ‘Africa’s most stingy man’ when it comes to spending money on his women

In a candid interview with Nairobi News, MCA Tricky explained his cautious approach to money in relationships, preferring to invest in his future rather than splashing out on romantic gestures.

“Even the girls I have dated can testify that I am the most stingy man in Africa. I am very mean when it comes to spending on women,” he confesses.

Reflecting on his financial journey, he says;

“I have not forgotten my struggles in life. You know, some men treat their wives with as much as Sh50,000, but I swear I cannot do that. The most I ever spent on a woman was Sh10,000 and I regretted it afterwards”.

MCA Tricky admitted that he holds off on spending big until he finds a partner, saying he will only splash out if it’s a guarantee that “she will be my wife”.

He expressed his disbelief at men who give their girlfriends a maintenance allowance.

“That’s why I don’t even have a girlfriend. I want to save it for my future wife. If you give money to your wife, at least it will come back home,” he added with a laugh.

When it comes to choosing a future spouse, MCA Tricky’s priorities go beyond financial compatibility.

“I prefer her level of education to be a big factor. I know what education would have done for her before I even met her,” he explained.

The comedian stresses that a partner’s education is important to him. Other qualities, he says, are God-given and he is not too concerned about looks.

“The other things are given by God. You cannot judge how they were created.

However, he jokingly noted:

“She shouldn’t drink more than me either.”