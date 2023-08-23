MCAs decry low salaries at CASA games

PHOTO: Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader during the address on Maday at the Nakuru ASK Show Ground/KEVN CHERUYOT

Nairobi Assembly Majority Leader Peter Imwatok has led a strong contingent of Members of the County Assembly (MCA) for the 4th edition of the County Assemblies Sports Association (CASA) Games in Nakuru.

The games will bring together all MCAs from across the country with the aim of uniting county legislators and members of the public.

The opening ceremony, held at the Nakuru ASK Ground, saw hundreds of legislators and locals turn out to support cheer the participating teams.

The ceremony was attended by Ababu Namwamba, the Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts Cabinet Secretary, who was the chief guest.

In his opening remarks, Imwatok who doubles up as the CASA Chairperson reiterated the need to use sports activities to bring MCAs together.

He explained that said that this year’s competition comes amidst challenges being faced by MCAs remunaration.

“I want to echo and stand with MCAs, to say that MCAs need enough salaries,” Mr Imwatok said.

The Majority Leader was forced to apologise to members and withdraw his earlier remarks, where he had said that politics will not be allowed in CASA games.

According to the Association of Members of County Assemblies (AMCA) members who forced the MCA to apologise, it is through politicking that their grievance would be heard, a move that the Chairperson agreed with and said that the members were agitated without going him time to explain how CASA is in solidarity with them.

Namwamba said sports is one of the areas that can be used to eliminate differences amongst communities, to end tribalism, and politics of tribalism.

“Sports brings us together, whenever we enter into the field to play, we play as a team, the people who are united…I want to urge that we use this CASA platform to bring us together, to transcend our differences and that through CASA we can mobilise a singular strong voice around the issues that affect us,” CS said.

The CS said County Assemblies across the country should be elevated to the same level that the National Assembly operates.

“Go meet the President with a clear agenda of seeking financial autonomy for county assemblies.”

