MCA’s fight to establish cancer prevention centres in Nairobi





Nairobi County will be the first in the country to establish chronic disease prevention centres in all its wards if a motion tabled by Nominated County Assembly Member Diana Katile Mwangangi is passed.

According to the member, lifestyle diseases such as cancer, diabetes and hypertension among others have been on the rise in the county due to lack of proper and adequate prevention programmes and strategies, hence the need to come up with a mechanism to reduce deaths caused by chronic diseases.

She said that primary prevention and screening for chronic diseases are considered the best strategies to curb the rise of these malignant diseases.

However, the member said that although such services are offered in some hospitals at a high cost, the county government should come up with a cheap method or free services annually.

“Concerned that a significant percentage of the residents of Nairobi City County are economically disadvantaged and therefore may not be able to afford the cost of screening services,” Ms Katile said in her motion.

According to her, the continued absence of preventive programmes and policies is likely to shift the economic burden of chronic diseases to an already financially constrained population or exacerbate the prevalence of the diseases.

If the motion is successful, the county government will initiate an annual programme to screen for lifestyle-related chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and hypertension in all wards at affordable or no cost.

The county will also establish a lifestyle chronic disease prevention and mitigation programme including awareness campaigns, sensitisation forums and other sustainable measures in all districts.

According to the Ministry of Health, cancer is the third leading cause of death in Kenya and the second leading cause of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) after cardiovascular diseases.

According to the National Cancer Taskforce report released last year, there are limited services for cancer screening, diagnosis and management at all levels of care, and a lack of standards to inform regulation and quality improvement mechanisms for cancer management services in the country.

The Taskforce report also noted that the main challenges to cancer prevention and control in the country include the high cost of cancer diagnosis and treatment, which is often financially toxic due to high out-of-pocket expenditure; limited service availability and poorly coordinated cancer management and referral; and a general lack of public awareness and knowledge about cancer prevention and control, among others.

The five-year report on cancer incidence in Nairobi (2009 – 2013) published by the Cancer Registry Unit, Centre for Clinical Research-KEMRI states that in men, prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed malignancy with 835 cases, followed by mouth & pharynx (428 cases), lymphoma (387 cases), colorectal (371 cases) and oesophagus (336 cases).

In women, breast is the most commonly diagnosed malignancy with 1,652 cases, followed by cervix (1,105 cases), colorectal (341), lymphoma (314) and oesophagus (272).

