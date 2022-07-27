MCK demands apology from Magoha for ‘profiling’ female Muslim journalist





Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has come under more fire for ‘profiling’ a Muslim female TV journalist, with the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) now calling on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NICC) to summon the CS for questioning.

In a statement on Wednesday, MCK Chief Executive, David Omwoyo, also asked Prof Magoha to apologise for his remarks.

“The Media Council of Kenya calls on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NICC) to ensure the Cabinet Secretary issues an unconditional apology, withdraws the unfortunate remarks and rescinds his directives against the smooth operation of the media,” said Omwoyo.

“The council is disturbed that such comments, actions and directives by a senior government official can expose members of the Fourth Estate to unnecessary harassment, ridicule and victimization in the line of duty,” Omwoyo added.

MCK’s calls come in the wake of sustained public pressure on the CS for comments attributed to him while responding to a question from the said journalist.

Prof Magoha made the remarks when he officiated a ceremony to lay a foundation stone for the second phase of the construction of Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) junior high classrooms at Pumwani Girls and Pumwani Boys Secondary Schools in Nairobi.

The remarks have caused a public uproar with Muslim leaders and clerics condemning the CS for his utterances. On Tuesday, the Supreme Council of Kenyan Muslim (Supkem) faulted Prof Magoha for profiling the journalist as an agent of an outlawed terrorist organisation.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale has also slammed Prof Magoha for what he termed as religious profiling. Duale, in a statement, demanded an apology from the CS, failure to which the president should fire him.