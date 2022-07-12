Media Council condemns attack on NMG journalist

Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo during a past function in Nairobi. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

The Media Council of Kenya has condemned a recent attack on a Nation Media Group (NMG) journalist in Migori County.

Ian Byron is reported to have been assaulted by unknown people at the Kakrao shopping center.

Articles 33, 34, and 35 of the Constitution condemn attacks on journalists because of their work.

The council’s Chief Executive David Omwoyo said the journalist was attacked a few days after he was reportedly harassed by people following a story he’d written about a prominent politician.

Mr Omwoyo said the legislator protested the story.

“The council urges the police to investigate the Sunday incident reported at Migori police Station under OB No.28/10/2022 with a view of prosecuting the assailants,” Mr Omwoyo said

The council noted rising cases of assault against journalists and media enterprises by politicians in the recent past.

“The more than 50 incidences and press freedom violations in the name of profiling, denial of access, harassment and intimidation, both online and offline is a threat to media freedom.”

Further, the council has urged the aggrieved party by the work of journalists to direct their complaints to the Media Complaints Commission.

Mr Omwoyo has reiterated that the safety of journalists and media practitioners is a collective responsibility and goes beyond individual media houses or editors as provided under the UN Action Plan on safety and Impunity Against Journalists.

Also, the council has called upon the media industry to ensure solidarity and support