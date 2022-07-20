Media houses to tally Kenyan election

Nation Media Group's Churchill Otieno receives the award for the Best News Website in Africa at Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sept 29, 2016. NMG shared the award with Times Media of South Africa. PHOTO | BERNARD MWINZI

The mainstream media will collect and share the results of the August 2022 polls.

Kenya Editor Guild Association’s boss Churchill Otieno confirmed the move in an interview with Nairobi News.

Otieno, a seasoned journalist at Nation Media Group, added the process will be an effort of a number of media houses.

He stressed that the media will not be intimidated during the electioneering period.

“The journalists have a right to cover the elections and I urge every player/candidate in the electoral arena not to issue threats. We believe in law and order,” he said.

Late last month, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) allowed media houses to have a parallel tallying centre.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati described the move as significant in ensuring transparency in the forthcoming elections.

“The media houses, political parties and candidates are free to have their own parallel tally of the results, but that will only help you do the reporting. We can all work together and have one of the peaceful elections in the country.”

However, Chebukati warned against announcing the results saying that was his constitutional duty.