WATCH: Media locked out as Ruto endorsed UDA flagbearer





The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegates Conference (NDC) has endorsed Deputy President William Ruto as its flagbearer in an event where the media was temporarily barred from covering the proceedings.

The announcement for the media to leave the Kasarani auditorium, which was the venue for the meeting involving 5000 delegates, was made by Jasper Muthomi aka MC Jessy, who was the master of ceremony.

“We shall permit all media houses to cover when his excellency is making his entourage but after prayers, I request you give us some time we have a private delegates meeting. After we are done we will allow you back in the auditorium,” announced Jessy, who is eyeing the Igembe South parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket.

It is during the media’s absence that Ruto, who’s deputized President Uhuru Kenyatta for the past 9 years, was endorsed as the political outfit’s presidential candidate.

The DP had earlier received opposition for the presidential seat from Tracy Wanjiru, a JKUAT student, and Jephanei Orina, but the duo was disqualified on a technicality.

There have been a number of delegate conferences in the past couple of weeks including those of Jubilee, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Azimio, and the Amani National Congress (ANC) but the UDA is the first political event where the media was locked out.

Ruto’s appointment places him against Raila Odinga, the Azimio la Umoja candidate, in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The DP’s next headache is that of choosing his running mate with Musalia Mudavadi, Rigathi Gachagua, Anne Waiguru, Martha Karua, and Kithure Kindiki mentioned as the possible candidates.