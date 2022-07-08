Medical student detained after faking his kidnap and conning parents Sh50,000





A 23-year-old student from Makindu Medical Training College is in police custody after faking his kidnap and demanding a huge ransom from his parents. A report from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) shows that the student, whose name is Edwin Kamau, went ‘missing’ on July 3, 2022.

The young man only communicated to his mother informing her of his ‘alleged’ kidnap, telling her that the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of Sh70,000.

“The student blocked his father. He only communicated with the mother informing her the ransom needed for him to be released,” said DCI.

The shocked and terrified parents decided to report the matter to the police who immediately launched a manhunt for the kidnapers.

The parents finally gave in to the demands and sent him Sh10,000 on Wednesday. On Thursday, the parents again sent their beloved son Sh40,000.

“The young man was overwhelmed when he received Sh10,000. He went to a club to meet a lady who turned out to be a notorious drink-spiking gang. The lady took all her money and left,” said DCI.

Following his arrest, the student admitted that he had to devise the fake story so that he could get the money for his last semester fees before sitting for his examinations. He also disclosed that two of his friends had also used the same trick to get money from their parents.

“He further disclosed that he had been ‘kidnapped’ alongside two other students whose parents had paid their ransoms.”

Detectives managed to recover a total of Sh38,600 from the student who is currently being held at Kayole police station pending arraignment in court.