Medicine Man: Embu movie to be screened worldwide in 195 countries





Medicine Man, a vernacular movie shot in Embu County is set to screen worldwide on November 17, 2022. Medicine Man is the 120-minute thriller/drama story of how a lone doctor (Pish Kago) overcomes the odds to redeem the community he loves from the shackles of witchcraft and from the enslavement of a warlock’s (Sam Ukavi) power.

Made possible by the 2020 Kenya Film Commission Empowerment Programme, the multiple award-winning movie is set to screen, and be discussed, at the 5th monthly #WeWatchKenyan Party, at iHub Nairobi (6pm-10pm), and simulcast on Zoom (7pm-9:30pm) in 195 countries and territories worldwide.

“We’re so thrilled to have received 13 nominations at the International Pan-African Film Festival (LIPFF) 2022, and to have won four! What’s more thrilling, however, is that our peers at the festival loved the film! We’re now looking forward to screening it in Nairobi, enroute to Nigeria,” said Betty Kathungu-Furet, the movie’s Executive Producer.

Medicine Man has also been selected for the 5th Kano Indigenous Languages of Africa Film Market and Festival (KILAF), and will take place from 22nd to 27th of November 2022, in the ancient Nigerian city of Kano.

“We are very proud of the cast and crew of Medicine Man. Making a vernacular film for a national and international audience takes real conviction. And not only has Medicine Man won awards, but we recently licensed the film to Qatar Airways and Oman Air – proving that language isn’t a barrier, if you make a quality film with a compelling storyline, ”added Ms Trushna Buddhdev-Patel, the co-founder, content director and CEO of YAKWETU™.

The MyMovies.Africa™ Watch Party will also features an audience-interactive conversation with award-winning executive producer, Betty Kathungu-Furet, writer and producer Edijoe Mwaniki, director Simiyu Barasa as well as actors Pish Kago and Sammy Ukavi. MyMovies.Africa™ Watch Parties at iHub Nairobi are aimed at promoting local film and content, as well as building a community of Kenyan creatives who actually watch Kenyan content.

