Meet African footballer who missed wedding to seal European ‘deal’





A footballer is reported to have missed his own wedding so as to finalize a dream transfer in Europe.

Mohamed Buya Turay, a Sierra Leonean footballer, is reported to have prioritized a transfer to Swedish club Malmo as compared to exchanging his wedding vows.

And for good measure, the English media reports the 27-year-old selected his brother to represent him at his wedding.

“We got married on July 21, 2022, in Sierra Leone. But I was not there because Malmo asked me to arrive earlier,” Turay is quoted as saying.

However, he took and posted photos of his wedding prior to leaving saying, “I married my sweetheart, wife and my Best friend today!!! What an amazing human being!!! And What a blessing!!! Mrs SBT Suad Baydoun I can’t wait to enjoy life with you together soboti.”

🌟🐐🦁🇸🇱The whole social media trending on my marriage situation,which i said my brother to represents me,that him on the pictures on that day,do to my job to come to Sweden.I presenting you the whole misconception of the wedding (Nikkah marriage) in Sierra Leone,that i didn’t … pic.twitter.com/vGo0WxCduW — Mohamed Buya Turay 🇸🇱 (@turay_buya) August 6, 2022

Turay is reportedly yet to reunite with his wife since marriage.

But he has already featured for his new club, comming on for the last nine minutes against Luxembourg’s Diddeleng in Thursday’s 3-0 win.

Nevertheless, he promised that the two would go for their honeymoon when the opportunity avails itself.