Meet Elon Musk, the man who bought Twitter for Sh 5 trillion and has divorced thrice

In this file photo Tesla CEO Elon Musk talks to media as he arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla, on September 3, 2020 in Gruenheide near Berlin. PHOTO | AFP

Elon Reeve Musk, the world’s richest man, has agreed on a deal to buy Twitter in a deal worth Sh5 trillion.

Twitter is a social media application that provides a platform for over 396 million users to engage and interact globally.

But who is Elon Reeve Musk?

1. Family

Born in 1971 in Pretoria South Africa, Elon Musk is from a family of entrepreneurs and has two siblings.

His parents, Errol Musk is an engineer and Maye Musk a dietician divorced and Maye left for Canada with her three children.

Elon Musk has divorced three times.

He met Justine Wilson his first wife and the couple is and blessed with 5 children. The two divorced and he married Talulah Riley in 2010, divorced two years later, and then married again in 2013.

Although Musk and Talulah sired two children, they divorced again in 2016.

In 2018, Musk started dating Claire Boucher, better known as Grimes and they sired a son who is named X Æ A-Xii. In 2021, Grimes disclosed that they had a daughter via a surrogate who was nicknamed Y.

2. Inventories

Having joined Twitter in June 2009, Elon Musk has garnered 84.7m followers while following only 114 people. Having started PayPal, a popular money-transfer service for web consumers, Elon Musk also formed SpaceX, maker of launch vehicles and spacecraft. Musk, the co-founder Tesla, Neuralink, the Boring Company and Starlink.

3. What he loves

During his leisure time, the technology guru plays video games and also likes to throw parties. He had an early aptitude with computers, designing his own video game at 12-years-old.

4. Education

Musk graduated in 1995 from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in physics and business. He dropped out of a physics PhD program at Stanford University.

Musk bought a nine-percent stake in Twitter earlier in April, then offered to buy the whole company outright, citing a mission of preserving free speech.

Early this week, he struck a deal to buy Twitter.