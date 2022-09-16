Meet IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati’s super accomplished kids

IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati with his two children Emmanuel and Rachel

Independent Electoral Boundary Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati paid a special tribute to his family after he opened up on his struggles during the electioneering period.

The Electoral boss took it to his socials to thank his family for helping him get through the alleged intimidation.

“I would also like to sincerely thank my lovely wife Mary, my children Rachel @MissChebukati, Jonathan and Emmanuel @echebukati, my parents and larger family for the continuous prayers and for standing by me during the election period,” He wrote on his Twitter.

His tribute came after president William Ruto praised him for standing steadfast despite attempts to influence the outcome of the August 9 polls in favour of their opponents.

Chebukati’s children Rachel and Emmanuel Chebukati then took it to social media as they acknowledged that their father overcame many challenges in the August 9 polls.

On his part, Emmanuel who is a Co-Founder and Certified Cloud Security Engineer at Hepta Analytics responded to the special tribute by showing gratitude to his dad.

He even called him “chairman”.

“It was always my pleasure to assist when called upon, Chairman. Let me also extend the gratitude to those in my circle who offered similar assistance and support to the family starting from New Year’s Eve 2016 when you were nominated to the position of Chairman of the IEBC,” Wrote Emmanuel.

Rachel is the only daughter of Chebukati and his wife Mary. She is an advocate of the High Court and a certified mediator.

Showering her dad with praises, she also took the opportunity to say how proud she is of him.

“The last few weeks have been a roller-coaster but God saw us through. Proud of you dad,” she tweeted.

The Electoral boss’ children are not very active on social media, as most senior Government officials prefer keeping their family members from excessive scrutiny of social media.

Besides Emmanuel and Rachel Chebukati also has another son, Jonathan.

Chebukati’s wife in a past public appearance asked Kenyans to pray for her family during this political season.

“Please pray for my family during this tough period,” she said at the gathering.

“I know my husband will follow the law. So at times, we see him on TV more than we see him at home.”

Watch the moment captured below.

