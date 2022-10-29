Meet Kenyans stylist who shops for Victoria Beckham and Paul Pogba

Dolly Quinter Mungai has made her name by styling popular professional footballer Paul Pogba and is also a personal shopper of the retired football legend David Beckham's wife, Victoria. PHOTO| COURTESY

United Kingdom-based Kenyan entrepreneur Dolly Quinter Mungai has made her name by styling popular professional footballer Paul Pogba and is also a personal shopper of the retired football legend David Beckham’s wife, Victoria.

Dolly has encouraged the youths to keep pressing on and never give up on achieving their dreams.

Speaking during the Nation FM morning breakfast interview, the young, aggressive entrepreneur said that she never knew she would dress celebrities in her life one day.

She noted that it takes a smart working mind and a heart that does not faint for one to reach their goals.

Speaking about her career, she said she started working with the Crystal Palace football team while living with her mother.

“It feels accelerating. I feel that everybody can do it if they really want to do it. It does not matter where you come from. All you need to do is to aim for the best,” said Mungai.

Mungai, the only child in her family, said that many people did not believe her when she revealed to them that she had shopped for the box-to-box celebrated midfielder Paul Pogba.

Her job entails listening to clients’ tastes and preferences in dressing and then doing shopping on their behalf.

She was also a personal shopper of the retired football legend David Beckham’s wife, Victoria.

“After working for Crystal Palace I moved to Victoria Beckham then I moved to Manchester United’s Paul Pogba,” she added.

Mungai has shopped for many rich and famous people, including Aliko Dangote.

“I have a supportive mother and she has always been my pillar. She encourages me to talk and share my thoughts. I was raised by a Psychologist (my mother) and so I am a deep thinker, I believe every no is closer to a yes,” noted Mungai.

