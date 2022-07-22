Meet Lupita Nyong’o, the ‘ant eater’

Screenshots of the video Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o posted of herself eating ants. PHOTO | COURTESY

A video capturing award-winning Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o eating ants has elicited mixed reactions from netizens.

In the video, Lupita seems to be at a cocktail event where she indulges herself with a snack of ants sprinkled on top of what looks a slice of mango.

“You can call me Ant-Woman!! #Marvel #Ants #Foodie,” Lupita captioned the video that posted on her Instagram account.

Someone in the background is heard recommending she tries eating crickets.

Lupita takes a bite and exclaims, “Its really good!”

Online, while some netizens expressed concern that she actually went through with it, others were just mesmerised with her confidence in trying out different delicacies.

“Apparently ants are good for your spine lol… old Kenyan myth,” former Kiss 100 radio presenter Kalekye Mumo said.

“On purpose??? I would’ve definitely assumed the waiter dropped mine and I would’ve asked for a new one… maybe I don’t get out enough but you at least look great lol,” @gabrielle_dennis wrote.

“Omg girl nooooo,”@ okayyychanelll quipped.

“Are you sure ants didn’t get on the food while left unattended?” @sulalubin asked.

“No baby. I love you. But no,” @misincreadible_m said.

“That’s what my mango looked like when I dropped it on the ground that one time,” @resillient_woman said.

“Imagine ants getting stuck in your teeth OMG,” @sarahbarges commented.