Meet Mashirima Kapombe’s rarely seen son with Captain Otoyo Sibuor





Citizen television’s prime-time Kiswahili news anchor Mashirima Kapombe shared her off-day activities with netizens.

One of those moments captured was with her rarely-seen-in-public son in a heartwarming video posted on September 14, 2022.

Her 7-year-old son, Kenga was the result of a romantic relationship between Mashirima and comedian/radio host Kazungu Matano alias Captain Otoyo Sibuor.

“7.2.2015 My life changed… for the BEST! No one prepares you for motherhood. But the beautiful moments are always worth it… Like this time when he was smiling in his sleep 😊 It’s true what they say, watoto ni malaika. Kenga wangu ni malaika wangu 😍 Happy 6th birthday my love,” Mashirima posted on Kenga’s sixth birthday.

You can watch the beautiful moment below.

Captain Otoyo and Mashirima dated circa 2014 and kept their relationship secret for a while until the love became too hot to handle and spilled over onto social media.

However, their relationship hit the rocks and sank in 2016.

In the ensuing years, Mashirima has been careful with what and how she posts online about her son.

She rarely shares him with her followers but when she does, many people take notice. She now co-parents Kenga with Otoyo and is believed to be the primary parent taking care of him.

“Here is something about raising a child in love. He sees you loving yourself, he sees those around you love you and he gives that love so easily, so generously, in the most simple ways,” Mashirima once posted after her son presented her with a gift.

Kenga has two more siblings from his father’s relationship with another woman known as Liz Ngugi.

