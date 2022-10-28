Meet the curvy American influencer Risper Faith has been stealing content from





In a now-deleted Instagram post, social media influencer Risper Faith posted a photo of herself on October 26, 2022, in a gorgeous maroon fashion cloak coat paired with a black bodycon dress.

Her hair colour matched the outfit as she paired it off with a rectangular hollow clutch purse.

Her followers loved the photo and filled her comment section with high praise and fire emojis.

It turned out that the picture was not hers. She had simply cropped out the face of the original poster, added her face and touched up the skin colour, and posted the photo claiming it was her body and clothes.

Since then, Risper has been trolled for pretending to lead a lavish lifestyle as further evidence emerged that she plagiarized content from international food bloggers and local coffee spots and illegally used other people’s beauty videos to promote her products.

So, who is this lady Risper Faith stole fashion and body content from?

She goes by Ms Kristine on Instagram and is an American. She is a trendy curvy digital content creator and the founder of Kin by Kristine- a shopping and retail fashion destination based in Los Angeles, United States of America.

“I’m a social media influencer, a business owner, a designer…all titles I never really thought would be associated with my name. There have been a lot of times where I didn’t feel prepared to take the next step, but success is on the other side of fear,” Ms. Kristine once said in April 2022.

She also describes herself as cozy, confident, and cute, something she refers to as “my favorite C’s.”

She has 505,000 followers on Instagram and posts photos of herself wearing extremely fashionable outfits to show how thick women can look good in several types of outfits.

She also advises her followers on how to dress better, and one of her pieces of advice is to tell women to consider what activities they do the most to dress fashionably but comfortably.

She is engaged and set to be married in a few weeks.

