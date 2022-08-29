Meet the mother of Governor Sakaja’s daughter who stole the show at the swearing-in ceremony





Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has been a private family man since his star began to shine upon his entry into politics.

During his tenure as Nairobi Senator, and to date, not much is known about his larger family but this all changed at the height of the covid-19 pandemic when he introduced his sons to the public.

In a video advocating for health safety to avoid infection, 37-year-old Sakaja and his two sons- John Basil Sakaja and Tangai Sakaja- rapped a song in March 2020 as part of a public service announcement.

Sakaja, his sons and his wife wowed Kenyans when he was sworn in as the Governor-elect on August 25, 2022.

Among them, however, was his daughter whom he didn’t share much on social media as he did his sons.

It turns out, that the little girl is his daughter with another woman named Angie Mbuthia, who also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

In comparing the sons’ ages to their little sister, it is evident that the little girl is way younger and different in appearance- hinting at the possibility that Sakaja and Angie conceived while he was still with his wife, Beatrice.

Angie Mbuthia, according to the information she shared on her social media bio on LinkedIn, is a lawyer by profession; and a political and music enthusiast.

These are passions Sakaja mentioned he had in prior media interviews as well.

Sakaja was a musician before he delved into politics.

On March 9, 2022, she shared a photo of Sakaja and their daughter together in his car, captioning it, “A girl and her first love #Daddy #MissJohnson.”

During Governor Sakaja’s swearing-in ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Center, the little girl stole the show.

She was filmed playing in the VIP section with streamers and engaged VIPs- including outgoing Nairobi governor Anne Kananu- in play.

“Oh, she is so adorable as she plays with the outgoing governor Kananu and the president-elect, William Ruto.

She seems to enjoy her play. Watching her play just reminds me of my mother. Look at the way she is dancing and playing freely with the dignitaries,” said Sakaja during his speech after being sworn in.

