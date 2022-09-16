Mega transformation: President Ruto’s last born showcases a new look





President William Ruto’s son George Kimutai has shaved off his afro hair look.

George’s long hair that he combed into an afro always puzzled his dad.

In 2017, as Dr Ruto, the then Deputy President was preparing to step out with his family for his inauguration, his son George showed up in his afro.

While waiting for his children who were taking ages to get ready, Ruto posed, “Where are Nick and the others? Do they know that..it’s 8:30 we have to go. You guys will find your way.”

George who was the first to get out was met with the keen eye of his father who scrutinized his outfit and appearance.

“Na hii nywele si ni mob. Hii nywele si ni mingi? (And this hair, isn’t it a lot?)” he asked amidst laughter.

“Iko sawa,” he responded as his mom, Rachel Ruto tapped it.

“You look funny my friend,” Dr Ruto persisted, “Na hii nywele mingi ni ya nini sasa? (And now, all this hair, what is it good, surely?)” He asked.

“Hivyo ndivyo youth wako. Youth wa siku hizi. (That is what the youth line, the youth of nowadays.)” George responded.

Still wanting to understand his son’s hairstyle, Dr Ruto asked, “Hii sasa inaitwa aje? (So what do you call this hairstyle?)”

George on the other hand, explained his hairstyle to his father, “Afro, dad”.

During the inauguration of Dr Ruto as Kenya’s fifth president, George stepped out in shorter hair.

George who is said to be President Ruto’s look-alike elicited reactions online with his clean-shave look.

Some of the netizens opined that George may have been asked to change the look to one that is less rebel-looking.

However, many acknowledged the new look saying they cannot wait to see more of him during the father’s public events.

