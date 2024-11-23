Mejja on his love life and ‘Kanairo dating’

Kenyan Genge artiste Mejja performs on stage during the Oktoberfest 2022 at Ngong Racecourse Nairobi on October 29, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

In an era where love is frequently dismissed as a “scam,” Gengetone artist Mejja has shared heartfelt thoughts on modern relationships.

In an interview with Nairobi News, the Punguza Ego hitmaker explained how social media and societal pressures have complicated the concept of love.

According to Mejja, those who have experienced pain perpetuate the negativity surrounding love.

“People have stopped believing in love,” Mejja said.

“Social media is pushing the narrative that love does not exist. But I believe love is a beautiful thing.”

According to Mejja, social platforms have also become breeding grounds for doubt, where even acts of kindness or moments of happiness are met with hostility.

“If a woman does something good, even if it’s just styling her hair or posing for a picture, people twist it into something negative,” he said.

Mejja expressed concern about how this negativity influences people’s willingness to share their love stories.

“You find people who are in love and happy but are afraid to post because they don’t want to invite criticism. It is like negativity gives you publicity,” he said.

He also highlighted that relationships are far from perfect and require continuous effort.

He likened love to owning a car that needs maintenance.

“Even if you buy a car, it will have issues. You don’t give up on it; you fix it. Love is a work in progress,” he explained.

Mejja emphasized the importance of patience and understanding in relationships, especially since partners often come from different backgrounds.

“You are dealing with a fully grown person with different beliefs and experiences. You have to give them time to adjust, just as they give you time,” he said.

Reflecting on the role of social media, Mejja pointed out how negativity often garners more attention than positivity.

“The more negative you are about love, the more people gravitate toward you,” he said.

“If someone posts about a breakup, they’ll get attention, but if they post about being happy, people are quick to find fault.”

Despite these challenges, Mejja said that he has remained optimistic about love.

“My love life is okay. Love is up and down, which people want to see. But at the end of the day, it is about two people working together to make it work,” he said.

Mejja concluded:

“You don’t have to be in a relationship to believe in love. It’s okay to celebrate love in all its forms. It’s a beautiful thing, and it’s worth the effort.”