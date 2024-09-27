Mejja says Kenyan behaviour inspires his ‘dirty’ lyrics





Genge artist Mejja has hit out at his critics, saying he will never stop writing ‘dirty’ lyrics, which in most cases are about women, alcohol, and partying.

The rapper, who has been in the music industry for 17 years, claims that while he appreciates that most of his fans, who have been with him since the beginning of his career, now have families, he will not change how he writes music.

“For those who criticize my lyrics, that is on them, not on me. It depends on what age they are. People need to understand that the people I started singing for were young people who have now started families. I respect that, so I sometimes make songs that a family can listen to. I have to feed everybody, I try to keep a balance” Mejja says.

He adds,

“But it’s also good if people realize I do music as a business. I can’t just write songs for a family. What about the parties that Kenyans love. When I’m in that space, I have to write lyrics about women, who are always the life of the party, and in a language that these people understand and always communicate in, which is kind of dirty. So how I write is inspired by Kenyan behaviours. Their love for parties, women, and alcohol,” Mejja maintains.

The rapper also spoke about his plans to launch his merchandise – his trademark tumbler.

In recent years, Mejja has made the tumbler part of his brand image, which helped him land a lucrative endorsement deal last year as brand ambassador for rum brand Captain Morgan.

Now he says he will launch his bespoke tumblers.

“The mugs will have a picture of me holding a mug as usual and a few lines of my lyrics. Each mug will have a unique lyrics text. I want it to be more than just a tumbler for the fans. I want it to mean something. A reminder of good times, good memories,” he adds.