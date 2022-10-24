Men, do not marry beautiful women – Pastor Ng’ang’a tells congregants

Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism centre during the hearing of his case on offences of Causing death of Mercy Njeri by dangerous driving, failing to report an accident, giving false information and conspiracy to defeat justice at the Limuru Law Courts. He denied all the three charges on August 20, 2015. GERALD ANDERSON (NAIROBI)

Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism centre during the hearing of his case on offences of Causing death of Mercy Njeri by dangerous driving, failing to report an accident, giving false information and conspiracy to defeat justice at the Limuru Law Courts. He denied all the three charges on August 20, 2015. GERALD ANDERSON (NAIROBI)





Controversial Pastor James Ng’ang’a has encouraged young single men to get married women who are not very beautiful.

He also added that they should not be old.

The Neno Evangelism founder was speaking in Mombasa where he has been holding a revival service for a week now.

In his message to his congregants, the man of God said it is a high time, single people stop living alone.

“Those who have not married, get married and stop living alone like a mad person. Marry whoever you want because a wife is yours,” he said.

The 70-year-old man of God is blessed with a beautiful young wife, Mercy Murugi, with whom he has four children.

He told the church that when he married her, some bishops were against it since she was way too young.

“The wife is yours. When I got married to my wife, men of God criticized me saying she was very young. Even if she is young, she is mine. Siwezi oa ng’ombe mzee kama hizi. I can’t get married to old women like these ones here,” he joked.

He said he married a young woman since he considered someone who he will enjoy life with at his old age.

“If I took an old woman like these here and we start using pressure medicine, who will remind the other? The weather in Nairobi is also very cold. We might end up dying in the house while looking for warmth using a jiko,” he said.

He urged that people should not get pressured on who to marry.

“Call yourself into a meeting and think about what you want. There are things that are God’s but a wife is yours. Call her sweetheart and other good names.”

He also talked about being forgiving in a relationship.

“When you are wrong, as a man, do not kneel down. Men don’t kneel down, even when you are wrong. We are commanders. She should kneel down and apologize. You buy her something to apologize with. Also, you women, when he brings you a gift accept it.”

A few months ago, Ng’ang’a warned Kenyan men against marrying women who are too beautiful.

Contradicting his earlier stance, the Neno Evangelism pastor in a viral clip said marrying beautiful women causes trouble to men.

“How many of you are not married?” he asked the congregation.

“Tafuta ng’ombe kama wewe ile unaona inakula nyasi, don’t marry these young women,” he said.

“Also, don’t go for the most beautiful women. Otherwise, you will always be conflicting with other men. Look for someone whose beauty ranges between 10-15 per cent.”

Pastor Ng’ang’a is known for his many controversial statements online but being branded as a controversial Pastor, Ng’ang’a does not hinder him from being the ‘Commander’ he is.

“We have a fly, an insect but does not sting. I have been in the ministry, I got saved in jail after I fought my peers. The police officers tricked me to admit I had fought, and that is how my journey in jail started,” he said.

Adding that if anyone wants to help someone, help them when they have their freedom.

“Once they get in cells, they come out spoilt because of the tough life in jail. You are hardened,” he said.

