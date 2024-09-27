Men find me intimidating, but I’m a soft girl – Maandy





Maandy’s rising star hasn’t shone on her dating front owing to public perception.

Her serious character was often misinterpreted as hostility, creating a barrier between her and potential romantic interests.

“I unintentionally intimidated people, men, to be precise. But I am a soft girl” she says reflecting on the challenges of dating in the spotlight.

It’s for this reason that Maandy says she has had her stay single for a very long time because a lot of men shy away from hitting on her.

However, over time Maandy learned to balance her strong persona with vulnerability, using her music as a bridge to express her softer side.

Recently, Maandy addressed swirling rumors about her relationship with fellow musician Breeder LW. During a candid Instagram Q&A, she firmly denied any romantic involvement with Breeder, describing their decade-long friendship as supportive but platonic.

With a touch of humor, Maandy referenced Breeder’s reputation as a ‘ladies’ man’.

Speaking of her music journey, Maandy reveals she began her music career as a DJ before becoming a rapper. Maandy alias Kabaya’s story began in the vibrant neighborhoods of Dagoretti, where she split her time between Waithaka and Ngong.

“I grew up in between Waithaka and Ngong, but most of my friends were from Ngong,” she shared.

Her foray into the music scene started early, with Kabaya taking on the role of entertainment organizer in high school. Post-high school, Kabaya’s passion for music led her to DJing.

“I wanted to do something in entertainment, and DJing just made sense,” she explained. Her skills quickly earned her a reputation, landing her a coveted residency while still a student.

“I used to play every Saturday as a student, earning Sh 35,000 a month was good,” Kabaya reminisced.

However, fate had other plans. During a practice session at a studio, producer Jay Blink noticed something special in Kabaya’s freestyling.

“He stopped the music and looked at me and said, ‘You’re doing the wrong thing. You have to rap,'” she recounted.

Initially hesitant, Kabaya’s natural flow and rhythm were undeniable. This pivotal moment marked the beginning of her transformation from DJ to rapper.