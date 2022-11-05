Meru elders call for truce between Governor Kawira Mwangaza and MCAs

Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza when she unveiled 10 nominees to the county executive committee. PHOTO | DAVID MUCHUI

The Meru Council of Elders, popularly known as Njuri Ncheke, has given governor Kawira Mwangaza a 14-day ultimatum to settle the dispute with the Members of the County Assembly.

The Council’s secretary Josphat Murangiri indicated the disputes had brought shame to the community.

He also urged the leaders to concentrate on delivering services to residents who had entrusted them with the mandate

“We will not tolerate the shame. We urge the leaders to put their houses in order and spearhead cooperation. The people voted for you to get development not to witness your battles,” said Murangiri.

“We are giving them 14 days to end the differences. If they don’t, Njuri Ncheke will activate its solution. We are not short of solutions for difficult disputes,” Mr Murangiri said.

“From our assessment, the differences are not irreconcilable. The leaders need to put aside their selfish interests,” added Murangiri.

Earlier, Njuri Ncheke leadership promised to stand by governor Mwangaza arguing that the council works with the government of the day.

The dispute between MCAs and the governor escalated recently with a resident filing a public petition to the assembly calling for the impeachment of Ms Mwangaza on grounds of abuse of office and gross misconduct.

A few days ago, the MCAs also rejected seven out of 10 nominees to take the position of County Executive Committee.

Those rejected by the appointment committee who vetted the CEC nominees are Dr George Gikunda Mungania (Health), Kiambi Atheru (Water, Environment and Natural Resources), Esther Karimi (Trade, Tourism, Investment and Cooperative), Casty Micheni (Youth, Sports, Gender and Social Development), James Murungi (Roads, Energy) and Public Works), Japhet Ithinji (Lands) and Caroline Karea (Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries).

