Meru governor Mwangaza: Why I employed my husband, sisters





Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza admits she has employed two of her sisters at her county office but is quick to add there is nothing wrong with that.

Mwangaza has been in the spotlight following a public fallout with Members of the County Assembly amid accusations she has snubbed them on matters of development.

She maintains the bad publicity, amid further calls for her impeachment, is orchestrated by her political enemies so as to tarnish her name and reputation, adding she will not be intimidated.

“My sister is a police officer. I requested she is transferred to my office. The law allows me to have three bodyguards. You all saw President William Ruto change bodyguards and he no longer uses the one former President Uhuru had. What is wrong with my sister being my bodyguard?” she posed.

She added: “The other sister (I am accused of employing) has worked for me for five years (when I was the Woman Representative. She cooks my food. Why did they talk about it all this while?”

Mwangaza also sought to clarify reports she has handed her husband a role in the county.

“There is no day he (my husband) will receive a salary from the government. He is doing it voluntarily to help our youth and he is not being paid by anyone.”

“Those who are fighting me should know that I have been elected the governor. The Meru governor is a woman and there is nothing they can do about that.”

Mwangaza has been asked by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to shed light on the appointments of her sister.

The EACC has also cited her for directing county staff to work for Baite TV, a media house owned by her family.

She was also alleged to have directed county workers to use their social media pages to promote her political activities.

