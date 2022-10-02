Meru governor slams critics who questioned her after appointing hubby





Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza has slammed critics for questioning her appointment of her husband Murega Baichu as the Meru Youth Service Patron and Hustlers Ambassador.

The governor announced the appointment on her socials, complete with a picture of herself shaking hands and smiling with her better half.

She further suggested the appointment was deserved as her husband is one of the few people who believed and stood by her during the campaign season.

Congratulations H.E MUREGA BAICHU. "To many that see you wanaona "jamaa wa makofia" what they forget is that without you there would be no 'Governor ni Mama' in Meru county. You the ONLY person that believed in me when no politician would stand by me and campaign for me. pic.twitter.com/ice4Uk7lV7 — Kawira Mwangaza (@HonMwangaza) October 1, 2022

She also expressed confidence her husband will deliver in his new role.

“I would be a hypocrite if I did not ask for your support as I govern Meru county especially due to the manner in which you singlehandedly supported me during my campaigns; with no posters, banners or billboards.”

The first female governor of the county also thanked her hubby for magnanimously accepting his appointment whilst affirming to the electorate of Meru, that she would deliver.

“There will be no conflict of interest just as when I served you as the woman rep and delivered beyond reasonable doubt. I will deliver as your governor.”

Baichu, a famous vernacular musician played his guitar remixing popular hit songs to subtly deliver messages to Mwangaza’s supporters during the campaigns.

“We could not afford to pay entertainers in our campaign meetings. My husband’s music prowess played a big role in my victory,” she testified.

However, Baichu has been accompanying the governor to most official functions and posting photos on social media a move that has attracted varied reactions.

“Governor Kawira Mwangaza held her Bible on the right hand while I Murega Baichu placed my left hand on the Constitution and she took oath as required by the law. Kando yake sibanduki!! itawabidi mahasidi kuzoea!! (I will always be on her side! Detractors will have to get used,” he posted.

