Mexican mayor ‘marries’ an alligator

The alligator christened “little princess” during her wedding to Mexican Mayor Hugo Sosa. PHOTO | REUTERS & THE INDEPENDENT

The name Hugo Sosa might have not meant much to anyone living outside Mexico a few days ago, but now the Mexican mayor has gained global fame after he got “married” an alligator.

The colourful ceremony was attended by locals, who cheered on as Mr Sosa said “I do”. The alligator christened “little princess” was dressed in a white dress complete with a veil. In one picture Mr Sosa is captured planting a kiss on his reptilian “bride.”

According to The Independent, the ceremony is part of a traditional ritual to pray for prosperity. After the ritual “little princess” was carried by the locals through the streets of San Pedro Huamelula, in the country’s Oaxaca state.

The seven-year-old reptile is believed to be a deity representing mother earth, whose marriage to a local leader will bring prosperity and join humans with the divine.

The tradition is believed to be a combination of rituals from the Chontal and Huave indigenous communities, who would pray for nature’s bounty, and Catholicism.