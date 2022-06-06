Michael B. Jordan heartbroken after split with Lori Harvey





International movie star Michael B. Jordan, who was once caught making out with Lupita Nyong’o in public, has reportedly split from his long-term girlfriend Lori Harvey, daughter of comedian and TV host Steve Harvey.

The ‘Black Panther’ actor and the 25-year-old beauty are both said to be completely heartbroken after ending their romance after a year and a half of being a solid celebrity couple.

A source told PEOPLE magazine that Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken as they still love each other.

According to the source, the 35-year-old actor had been ready to commit to Lori for the long term before they decided to split, but Lori wasn’t quite ready yet.

The insider added that: “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

There was no clarification or follow-up response on the matter from the pair by the time this article was written.

The former couple only made their red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, three months after Michael claimed he had “finally found what love was” and was ready to speak publicly about his relationship.

He added at the time while speaking to The Hollywood reporter that his relationship with Lori felt ‘real enough’ while explaining why he felt comfortable going public months after dating in secret.

“When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that,” he stated.

“There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me,” said the actor.

Michael previously explained that he remains a private person, despite going public with his relationship.

He said in April 2021: “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy.”