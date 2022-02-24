Michael Mays academy sets up in Kenya





Michael May Football Academy has set base in Nairobi.

The academy which is aiming to nature, grow and expose Kenyan talents is putting up its first centre in Nairobi, with a view to expand in the future and set more centers in different areas in the country.

The football academy will focus on youth and children aiming to grow their talent in football and providing opportunities for growth and scouting.

Michael May is currently working on a partnership program with Utawala star sports club based in Utawala and is open to partner with other football clubs. This even as work on setting up a permanent base gets underway with a goal to be the best football Academy in the region.

With its headquarters in the United Kingdom, Michael May Football Academy also owns an academy in Nigeria.

“I’m excited to start such an exciting program in Kenya which is home of immense football talent which we want to help nature and expose to the world,” said Michael Ranmi, the academy director.

The academy has a vision to build a community not just for football excellence, but an academy where youngsters can learn the interpersonal and professional skills to make them a success in whichever road life takes them down. The mission that the academy has set is to build a fulcrum of football talent for the national team and international football clubs.