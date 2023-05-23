Michael Olunga on vacation in Europe after hugely successful season in Qatar





Kenyan skipper Michael Olunga is currently vacationing in Europe after a successful season in the Qatar Stars League. The striker who plays for oil rich Qatar’s Al-Duhail impressed many after leading his club to the league title as well as emerging the season’s top scorer.

“Humbled to have the “Mansour Muftah Award” at the @qfa awards last night. Keep working. Vision Never Changed 🙏🏾⚔️ God above all🙏🏾,” said Olunga last week after the award ceremony.

He then embarked on a tour of several European countries. The lanky striker has since shared several photos from his various holiday destinations.

Five days ago, he was in Spain where he visited several picturesque tourist locations. He geo tagged photos of himself relaxing at Gran Vía, Madrid, España, Parque del Retiro and Boadilla Del Monte, España. He got to enjoy the warm weather and lounge as he took in the scenic water views of the ocean.

He later on travelled to neighboring Italy where he visited historic tourist destinations including the Duomo di Milano in Milan. The world famous Duomo di Milano is a cathedral also known as the Metropolitan Cathedral-Basilica of the Nativity of Saint Mary. Construction began in 1386 and ended in 1965 after a fire forced renovations to be done, it is the largest church in Italy.

The Duomo was meant to be a gift to the noble and working classes who had suffered under Viscount Barnabo. Its construction commencement coincided with the ascension to power of Gian Galeazzo Visonti and the fall of Barnabo. Today, it is administered by the Archdiocese of Milan.

The Duomo contains numerous monuments and art works including the statue of Saint Bartholomed Flayed, three magnificent alters by Pellegrino Pellegrini and the Gold Madonna among others.

Olunga also later geo tagged himself spending time at Salvatores, Clandestina.

The striker is believed to earn about Sh8million a month in Qatar and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle that affords him expensive homes, cars and vacations.

Prior to joining Al-Duhail, Olunga played for Japan’s Kashiwa Reysol, Spanish La Liga side Girona, Guizhou Zhicheng in China and Djurgårdens IF in the Swedish top division league.

Before joined the paid ranks abroad, Olunga played for Gor Mahia, Thika United, Tusker FC in the Kenyan Premier League and the Liberty Sports Academy where he honed his skills as a high school student in Upper Hill School.

