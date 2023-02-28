Micheal Olunga’s academy partners with three schools in talent development





The Michael Olunga Football Academy (MOFA) has entered into a partnership with three schools in a move aimed at mentoring and developing future football players.

The academy, which is domiciled in Othoro in Oyugis, Homabay County and whose key objective is sports mentorship is a brainchild of Harambee stars captain Michael Olunga.

The Academy entered into a partnership agreement with Academic and sporting giants Agare Sare School in Homabay County and St Mary’s School Yala in Siaya County and Kisumu Day in Kisumu County as a first move towards more such partnerships with other schools.

MOFA trains and nurtures talent from the age groups of under 10 to under 18.

The Academy also runs a football team MOFA FC which plays in the Football Kenya Federation National Division One League.

The schools will offer educational scholarships to students from the football academy to pursue their education as they continue to hone their skill at football.

According to Victor Olunga who is a brother to the star striker, the MOFA academy has eight players in St. Marys Yala and four players in Kisumu Day high school and is already in partnership with Agoro Sare School as they continue looking for like minded schools to partner with.

Micheal Olunga, who currently plies his trade at Al Duhail in the Qatar Sports League, is considered among the most talented players in Kenya presently.

He has in the past featured for Djurgardens (Sweden), Zhicheng FC (China), Girona (Spain) and Kashiwa Reysol (Japan) with impressive goal scoring returns.

“We need to groom these talents to ensure the conveyor belt of quality players keep coming through. Grooming includes training and teaching them about basics from a young age,” said Olunga in a past interview.

Also read: Government to raise taxes on cheaper imports amid China square row

Dangers associated with linking your TikTok and Twitter accounts