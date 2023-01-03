Michelle Ntalami and Niyati Patel: Are these two business partners now an item?





Is Michelle Ntalami dating again? That is the question many of her followers are now asking themselves after the socialite businesswoman, who is known to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community, posted a lovey-dovey message on social media to wish her “baby” a Happy New Year.

“Exactly 1200 hrs. ‘Happy New Years’ India time! Like I’d ever miss it! Happy New Year baby! So blessed to call you my forever person! (Heart emoji) Can’t wait to blow 2023 with you Niyati Patel,” Ntalami’s post on Instagram stories read.

It would, therefore, appear that Ntalami and the said Patel could be an item if their social media posts are anything to go by.

The couple has been thick as thieves for years – even as Ntalami went through her highly publicized, scandalous breakup with her significant other, Chris Muriithi (formerly Makena Njeri).

Also read: Divorced Jimal Rohosafi speaks on remarriage

They go on vacations and business trips together as evidenced when they flew to Turkey in October last year and documented their trip on social media. Ntalami has often called Niyati her BFF and often tells her on Instagram how she loves her to infinity.

In an April 2022 post, Ntalami revealed that she and Niyati met 10 years ago while working as colleagues at a renowned Ad agency; and their friendship grew to the point that they founded Marini Naturals together.

“We are so similar yet so different. We have the exact same tastes, likes and preferences, then we don’t. A paradox even we can’t explain… Many people and situations could have, or have tried to break us, but they’ve all failed. If you have, or when you find a friend like this, guard that friendship with your life. Make sure it’s unf*ckwithable, because believe me, they don’t come twice,” Ntalami wrote of her business partner in a lovey-dovey post.

Also read: Jipende! Anerlisa Muigai shreds people who attend parties without gifts

On her part, Niyati has also been known to post lovey-dovey content on her Instagram dedicated to Ntalami.

“Merry Christmas to me and mine and every beautiful soul on this planet. Michelle Ntalami, our first Christmas away from each other however the love and friendship is stronger than ever. Merry Christmas my darling, may this coming year bring wonderful news, an abundance of happiness and glorious moments in your life every single day from now on,” Niya wrote on December 25, 2022.

For business partners, their verbal and body language appears to go beyond the common boardroom relationship and into other realms.

Do you think they are an item? Let us know…

Also read: ‘Today has been tough!’ Willis Raburu weeps over loss of daughter