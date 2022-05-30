Michelle Ntalami graces luxury champagne experience in France





Mitchelle Ntalami has been selected by champagne brand Moet and Chandon to represent Kenya at their luxury champagne experience in France.

The curvaceous entrepreneur and Instagram influencer shared a series of photos looking drop-dead gorgeous in a short ruby-colored off-shoulder dress that accentuated her impeccable physique while at Champagne Ardenne, France.

Captioning the photos, Mitchelle, who doubles up as the Marini Naturals Chief Executive expressed her gratitude for receiving the opportunity.

“I am beyond honored and excited to be selected by @moetchandon, one of the world’s most luxurious champagne brands, to represent Kenya for their unique luxury Champagne Experience in France!”

The award-winning entrepreneur revealed only a few select influential personalities were taken up for the grand experience, and through her brand, she was privileged to make the list.

“A select number of influential personalities from across Africa were carefully and rigorously hand-picked (pun intended) for this prolific, once in a lifetime experience. Through my own personal brand and my business journey with @marini.naturals, I am so honored to be one of them!”

Speaking about her most recent interview, Mitchelle mentioned that apart from Kenya, Europe is the only other place she would consider residing as she resonates with the place in great measure.

“I was asked in my most recent interview which other place I’d love to live in apart from Kenya, and without hesitation I mentioned Europe! I resonate with almost everything about Europe,”

“The people, the food, the music, the art & architecture, the lifestyle, their values, their elegant style & fashion, the understated but unmatched way they in which they do luxury… Everything,” she added.

Reminiscing, the marketing expert continued by saying that it had been eight years since she last visited France.

“It’s been 8 years since I was last in France and I must say, it still remains one of the most breathtaking places I’ve ever been to! Having lived and studied in Europe, this will always be home to me. So safe to say, I’m happy to be back home!”