Michelle Ntalami slams Sonko over claims of her ‘affair’ with Edwin Chiloba





Marini Naturals CEO Michelle Ntalami has hit out at former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko for claiming that she was involved in a romantic relationship with slain gay activist Edwin Chiloba.

In a post, Sonko insinuated that Ntalami had an affair with Chiloba following a series of tribute messages she posted on social media.

“Kumbe the late Edwin Chiloba had an affair with @michelle.ntalami na walikuwa na mapenzi moto moto hadi jana Michele had to pen down a beautiful tribute to the late Edwin Chiloba recalling the first time they met and the beautiful moments they shared. Rest in Peace Edwin,” Sonko wrote.

To this Ntalami responded by saying she and Chiloba were just friends and nothing more.

“With all due respect sir, please write/speak only the things you are certain of. The late @its_edwinchiloba and I were friends. If you understood the dynamics, you would know a feminine woman like me would be the last person he’d be attracted to. This is a sensitive matter. Stop propagating lies, let the DCI do their job, and let’s let Edwin rest. I’ve always held you in high regard, I believe you are above this. Asante,” she wrote.

In her tribute to Chiloba, Ntalami had said humanity has lost the kind of person who made sure they spent every waking minute spreading pure, unadulterated love.

She also recounted how she met Chiloba for the very first time on Valentine’s Day 2022, when the latter traveled all the way from Eldoret to Nairobi to give her a bouquet of roses. She also spoke about the big dreams that Chiloba had.

“Edwin, you had big dreams that you shared with me. Dreams of being a global fashion icon and making it to the runways of Milan and New York. We were getting you there. It’s heartbreaking to see that yes, you have now finally been recognized globally, but in such a tragic way,” Ntalami wrote.

The late Chiloba was discovered dead, his lifeless body stuffed in a metallic box dumped by a roadside along the Kipenyo-Katinga Road in Uasin Gishu County.

Nairobi News established that Mr Chiloba was all smiles and having fun on December 31, 2022, with his male lover and another man whose identity is yet to be established at Tamasha Club in Eldoret.

The caretaker of the building where Chiloba lived told the police that after he went missing, the suspect, who is currently in police custody, used Chiloba’s phone for communication and mobile money transactions.

As per the caretaker’s account, Mr Chiloba had been a tenant at the residence for about three years with his friend joining him about a year ago. It has also emerged that the two had issues and fought on several occasions.

His lover a 24-year-old Nairobi-based freelance photographer has been arrested on suspicion of having a part in Chiloba’s killing and is being held at Langas Police Station in Eldoret.

