Michelle Ntalami speaks on dating men and being a cougar to Ben 10s





For years, she has been known for preferring women to men. Businesswoman and Instagram influencer Michelle Ntalami openly identifies with the LGBTQ+ community and it is widely known that she was once in a relationship with LQBTG+ activist Makena Njeri (who now identifies herself as they/them).

Ntalami had been silent on social media for a while now but she made a comeback this week and engaged her followers in a Q&A session. Some of the issues she spoke about include femininity, feminine energy and sensuality.

Ntalami said she ‘does’ men but she has really high standards that they had to meet before anything happened. And they had to be super hot too. She also said she is neither a cougar nor a sugar mommy.

Also read: LGBTQ activist Makena Njeri changes her name to Chris Muriithi

“Guys, this made me crack up. As in? And then the “mommy” complete with heart eyes at the end! Anyway! I am not a sugar mommy and I’ll never be a cougar even if I date someone younger than me. So if you ever see me with a younger person, trust me its real and I’m really feeling them. Like Zari and her boo. None of that ‘just satisfy me and I pay/keep you kinda thing,” she said when asked if she would do “pure gentlemen yet untouched mommy.”

Zari Hassan, the South African-based Ugandan socialite has been on a spree of dating younger men since her divorce from her late ex-husband, Ivan.

The 42-year-old is currently dating Shakib Lutaaya, a 30-year-old Ugandan, who recently introduced her to his parents. Zari has also revealed she is ready to settle down with Shakib and have kids with him in addition to the five she already has. Her youngest two children are Tanzanian superstar singer Diamond Platinumz’ children.

Also read: Diamond’s manager ditches him for Harmonize

The first time Ntalami claimed she was open to dating men was after she went through the nasty, highly publicized breakup with Makena Njeri, who has since changed her name to Chris Muriithi. Ntalami sensationally claimed that her former partner cheated on her with several other partners.

During their nasty breakup, the two hit out at each other on social media, giving the Kenyan public a peek into how members of the queer community deal with infidelity problems in a space where they are not fully accepted.

Ntalami was later romantically linked to Marioo Chipmurnk – who is female but exudes high masculine energy, just like Makena – but she denied the claims, saying they were only friends. However, their social media interactions said otherwise considering all the lovey dovey they treated the public to.

Also read: Ex-child star Malik Lemmy on fame, Machachari and comeback in crime thriller