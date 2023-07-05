Migori man kills himself after wife refuses to cook him chicken





A 45-year-old man killed himself in Migori on Tuesday after his wife allegedly refused to cook for him chicken after a domestic quarrel.

According to the police, the man from Uriri, Migori County, locked himself in their house before setting himself on fire.

“The man, identified as John Rugala locked himself inside the house before torching it. It is alleged that the wife refused to cook chicken for him,” the police said in a report.

According to the police the woman told the deceased that she could not cook the chicken as it belonged to their daughter.

During the squabble, the deceased threw his wife out of the house before taking his life.

Area residents rushed to the scene in a bid to put out the fire but their efforts were futile.

Police said the body of the deceased has been moved to Migori Level Four Hospital mortuary pending police investigations.

Last week, a university student was found dead at his girlfriend’s house in Kangaru village, Embu County.

It is believed that the Fourth Year student of Chuka University died by suicide for reasons yet to be ascertained.

According to witnesses, the 23-year-old student visited his girlfriend’s house but didn’t return to campus that day.

The girlfriend is said to have left him in the house in the morning and when she returned in the afternoon, she found the door locked from inside.

Peering through the bathroom window, she was shocked to see the victim hanging on the roof. She raised the alarm, attracting several neighbours.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise this year and authorities blame the trend on mental distress.

In 2019, police handled 499 cases and 575 in 2020. At least 313 people are reported to have taken their lives between January and July 2021.

The majority of the victims were male, police reports say.

