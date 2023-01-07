Miguna back in the country from London

Miguna Miguna addresses a congregation at St Peter ACK Church in Ahero in Kisumu when he visited his home for the first since jetting back to the country from Canada. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

Fiery Kenyan lawyer Dr Miguna Miguna is back in the country. Dr Miguna, who left the country in late November for London, has informed his followers of his return via social media.

Dr Miguna said he had a safe return without giving details of his visit.

“Good morning, patriots. I am in the Republic. The work of transforming our country and society must and will continue. Viva!” he tweeted.

Good morning, patriots. I am in the Republic. The work of transforming our country and society must and will continue. Viva! — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 7, 2023

Dr Miguna, who had been exiled in Canada since 2018, returned to the country on October 20, 2022 after President William Ruto was sworn-in as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

The controversial lawyer-cum-politician was forced into exile for his participation in the mock swearing-in of ally-turned-foe Raila Odinga as the “people’s president” after the bitterly disputed presidential election of 2017.

Among the key arguments used by the State to exile, him was that he had obtained Kenyan and, later on, Canadian citizenship at a time when Kenya did not support that type of citizenship.

As such, the government argued that Dr Miguna forfeited his Kenyan citizenship when he took up the Canadian one, although he went to Canada to seek asylum during the oppressive Kanu regime of the late President Daniel Arap Moi.

Dr Miguna had also been charged with treason-related offenses, and thereafter all his attempts to return to Kenya, despite several court orders issued to facilitate his return, were frustrated by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.