Miguna blasts Ruto’s government for ‘irresponsible’ GMO move

Miguna Miguna addresses a congregation at St Peter ACK Church in Ahero in Kisumu when he visited his home for the first since jetting back to the country from Canada. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

Lawyer-cum-politician Dr Miguna Miguna has added his voice to the debate on the government’s decision to allow the importation of genetically modified maize.

Dr Miguna has term the government’s move as irresponsible and reckless.

“I say a firm no to the mad rush to import GMO maize and other foods to Kenya. I believe that it’s irresponsible and amounts to recklessness on the part of the Kenya Kwanza government,” said Miguna on his Twitter account, adding that such a shifts of policies should involve national consultation.

“Such national policy shifts should be preceded by wide national consultations and debates,” he said.

This come a few days after senator for Narok County Ledama Olekina urged Kenyans not to allow the importation of GMOs.

The second-term senator termed the government’s move to lift the ban on GMO products as ludicrous asking Kenyans not to fall into the trap.

But Moses Kuria, the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, has steadfastly defended the government’s position.

“It is completely callous for rich idlers and Twitterati with a bowl of pizza and fish fingers to continue attacking our GMO policy while Hustlers are dying of hunger and poisoned donkey meat. You will burn in hell,” Mr Kuria tweeted.

Mr Kuria has been under attack following for previously saying that there is nothing wrong in adding GMO foodstuffs into the list of many things that kill Kenyans.

“We have so many things that can kill us in the country. Being in this country, you are a candidate for death. And because so many things compete for death, there is nothing wrong with adding GMOs to that list. That is why we have deliberately allowed GMO until we are satisfied that we have enough maize, the staple food,” he said while addressing traders.

“In view of the food situation in the country, I shall be signing instruments to allow duty-free imports of GMO and non-GMO maize for the next six months,” he said.

In a statement, the government said the lifting of the ban imposed in 2012 would improve food security in the country amid the ravaging drought that has caused hunger in more than 20 counties.

“In accordance with the recommendation of the Task Force to Review Matters Relating to Genetically Modified Foods and Food Safety, and in fidelity with the guidelines of the National Biosafety Authority on all applicable international treaties including the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety (CPB), Cabinet vacated its earlier decision of November 8, 2012, prohibiting the open cultivation of genetically modified crops and the importation of food crops and animal feeds produced through biotechnology innovations, effectively lifting the ban on Genetically Modified Crops.”

