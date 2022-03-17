Miguna endorses Ruto for presidency





Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has thrown his support behind Deputy President William Ruto’s bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Speaking during an interview with Look TV, Miguna, a controversial politician with a huge following on social media, also asked Kenyans to vote for Ruto so as to ‘end the culture’ of dynasties ruling Kenya.

Ruto and Raila Odinga are considered favourites to win the polls.

“I Miguna Miguna hereby declare that Kenyans who are committed to freedom and the rule of law should vote for William Ruto on August 9th,” he said.

The declaration comes a day after he praised the DP for the hard-hitting speech he delivered during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Kasarani.

Ruto was endorsed as the party’s presidential candidate at the conference.

We will not surrender to tyranny.

We will not bow to anyone.

We will not worship anyone.

Kenya does not belong to anyone.

Kenya belongs to all of us.

We will liberate Kenya. Wonderful to see @WilliamsRuto and his team echo my message since 1987. Bravo.#RejectRailaOdinga — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) March 15, 2022

Miguna’s decision to throw his weight behind Ruto is curious, considering he has in the past accused the DP of committing many ills, including corruption.

The declaration could also signal the official end to an on and off relationship between Miguna and Odinga stretching back 15 years.

Miguna was key in defending Odinga’s contested election in 2007, a move that would later earn him a government appointment.

The two fell out and Odinga sacked Miguna. The lawyer responded by writing books detailing what he claimed were the seasoned politician’s errant ways.

The pair would again unite in 2017 with Miguna claiming to, again, defend Odinga’s stolen vote, leading to the infamous mock swearing-in at Uhuru Park.

The event led to the arrest, detention, and deportation of Miguna, to date.