Miguna hits out at Ida Odinga in row over Raila

Miguna Miguna addresses a congregation at St Peter ACK Church in Ahero in Kisumu when he visited his home for the first since jetting back to the country from Canada. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

Miguna Miguna has hit out mama Ida Odinga for her recent sentiments towards a politician who publicly criticized her husband, Raila Odinga.

Miguna, a lawyer who is known for his outspoken nature, specifically took issue with mama Ida, for her comments directed at South Gem MCA-elect Brian Anyango alias Otuom Polo.

Mama Ida suggested the 30-year-old member of the county assembly was too young to understand mature politics.

She is also reported to have asked the electorate to recall Anyango for disrespecting her husband.

Raila Odinga is the most popular and celebrated politician in the region.

“You are elected, and your first speech is insult and chest-thumping. You call Raila a traitor. A 30-something-year-old… what do you know?” posed mama Ida.

But Miguna hit back at Mama Ida while suggesting that millions of voters, irrespective of age, voted for Raila Odinga in the August 2022 polls.

Mr Odinga finished second to President William Ruto in that electoral contest.

Miguna, who worked and fell out with Odinga in the past, further drew comparisons between Anyango and Mama Ida’s daughter Winnie.

Ms Winnie was recently elected as an East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) lawmaker.

“Ida Odinga says that the 30-year-old South Gem Ward MCA shouldn’t express an opinion because those aged 30 years and below “don’t know anything.” How many voters aged 30 and less voted for her husband?” he asked.

“Why is Winnie Odinga aged 30 sent to EALA?” posed Miguna.

Anyango, in his victory speech, had thanked the people of South Gem for standing with him after he won the seat in a by-election.

The mini-polls were occasioned by the death of Nick Wanga.

“I thank the people of South Gem for having faith in me and I’m sure they now know how Raila can be a traitor in anyone’s life,” he said.

“I’m so grateful for the people of South Gem and we will forge ahead and make sure we develop the ward; even if the governor (James Orengo) didn’t want us to work with him.”

The MCA elect ran as an independent candidate after losing to an ODM candidate in the primaries.

