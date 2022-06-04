Miguna: I’ll be back in Kenya to witness Ruto’s swearing in as president





Exiled Kenyan lawyer and politician Miguna Miguna has announced the new date of his much-anticipated return to the country.

In a Facebook post, Dr Miguna, who is currently based in Canada, said he will return to Kenya after the August 9 General Elections to witness the swearing in of Deputy President William Ruto as the country’s fifth president.

“I will be in Kenya to attend the official swearing in ceremony of DP Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua at the Kasarani Stadium,” Miguna said.

Once in the country, the fiery lawyer said he will seek help from businessman-turned-politician, Jimmy Wanjigi, to accompany him to ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s Karen home in Nairobi to collect the People’s President Declaration he commissioned.

Dr Ruto, with Gachagua as his running mate, is running for president on a UDA ticket under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance umbrella while Mr Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua are contesting the presidency on an Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance ticket.

Dr Miguna has twice been deported from Kenya for his participation in the swearing in of Mr Odinga as the “people’s president” in 2018 following the disputed 2017 presidential election.

His previous efforts to return to the country have been frustrated by the government on the grounds of his dual-citizenship. Miguna holds Kenyan and Canadian passports.

He has previously sought the help of renowned lawyers and several human rights groups, which have similarly bore no fruits.