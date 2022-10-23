Miguna meets Oscar Sudi, hints at Hustler alliance





Dr Miguna Miguna has had a meeting with Kapsaret lawmaker Oscar Sudi, sparking speculation of forming a possible political alliance with President William Ruto.

Dr Miguna, a renowned lawyer and politician recently arrived in the country after a four-year spell in exile in Canada.

Miguna has warmed up to President Ruto since falling out with Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga following his participation in the mock oath as people’s president in 2018.

The combative Miguna hinted at his political future by gracing the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens and luncheon at State House.

“Building strategic alliances. A courtesy call to Oscar Kipchumba Sudi in Nairobi today,” posted Miguna on his social media platforms with a photo of himself and the Kapseret MP.

Sudi, who is serving his third term in parliament, is one of power brokers and close to the President.

He was his ardent defender against the past regime in the run up to the August 9 General Elections.

“Freedom is here. We will not take revenge on anyone who mistreated us. Welcome home General Miguna Miguna,” posted Sudi.

Due to his tough stand and abrasive style of leadership, some pundits have touted Miguna, a Canadian barrister as the next Luo kingpin to take over from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

However, the duo doesn’t see eye to eye with the lawyer accusing Mr Odinga having done little to defend him when he was being deported despite being among those who sworn him in as the People’s President after the 2017 General Election.