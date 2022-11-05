Miguna Miguna congratulates Joe Ageyo after NMG appointment





Miguna Miguna has lauded Joe Ageyo following his appointment as Nation Media Group’s (NMG) Group Editorial Director.

Congratulations, @jageyo, for being promoted to Nation Media Group's Editorial Director. Well deserved. pic.twitter.com/qUP6yqltvi — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) November 4, 2022

The controversial lawyer, in a tweet, indicated Ageyo’s appointment was deserved.

Miguna, who’s been in exile in Canada for the past four years prior to his return in October 2022, is known to speak his mind in the country’s current affairs.

He’s also curved a reputation as a fierce and controversial debater who was recently invited by Miguna to an interview at NTV

The interview turned heated at some point with Miguna insisting Ageyo should give him time to respond to his questions.

Ageyo is one of the most respected award winning journalists who boasts a two-decade career on TV and having worked at some of the most prominent media houses including KTN and Citizen.

Ageyo takes over from Mutuma Mathiu in the changes announced by NMG’s Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama.

Mr. Ageyo was, until his appointment, the broadcast editorial director, a post he has been holding since joining the NMG in March.

Mr. Ageyo’s immediate priority, the CEO said, will be the successful delivery of an integrated newsroom. He also takes on the overall responsibility for editorial operations across all platforms.

Mr. Mutuma, who has been serving as the Editor-in-Chief, will now serve as the Consulting Editor.

In the same breath, NMG’s Executive Director of Transformation, Monicah Ndung’u, has been promoted to serve as the Chief Operating Officer (COO). She will, however, continue overseeing the broadcast business as well.

In the realignments, the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) post has been created but remains vacant. Mr. Gitagama said he is temporarily holding that position, too, as the group looks out for a substantive CCO.

Once filled, the CCO will be responsible for customer experience and revenue across all platforms.