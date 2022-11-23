Miguna Miguna leaves to London assured of coming back

Miguna Miguna addresses a congregation at St Peter ACK Church in Ahero in Kisumu when he visited his home for the first since jetting back to the country from Canada. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

Embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna has left the country for London. This is the first time he is jetting out after returning from exile in 2018. Though he did not disclose the details of his visit, Miguna is assured of a safe return.

In a tweet, the Canadian cum Kenyan lawyer shared, “To London, with love. I’ll be back soon! Viva!”

Late last month, the controversial lawyer cum politician jetted back in the country after four years in exile occasioned by a fallout with former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

This was due to his participation in the swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the people’s president after the 2017 general election that saw President Kenyatta clinch victory and retains the presidency.

He would then be charged with treason-related offences, and his attempts to return to Kenya, despite several court orders issued to facilitate his return, bore no fruits.

Among the key arguments used by the State to exile him was that he had obtained Kenyan and, later on, Canadian citizenship at a time when Kenya did not support that type of citizenship.

As such, the government argued that he forfeited his Kenyan citizenship when he took up the Canadian one, even though he went to Canada to seek asylum from the oppressive Kanu regime led by the late President Daniel Moi.

However, to secure his return, Miguna devoted himself to campaigning for President William Ruto, who promised to allow him back by lifting the red flags.

The vocal Miguna became hands-on, calling out the Odinga- Martha Karua duo while drumming up President Ruto’s manifesto and campaign strategies. Once back, Miguna, in his short address at the JKIA, thanked his supporters who turned up in large numbers to vote for President Ruto.

Additionally, Miguna is confident that he should be the next Luo kingpin fronting himself as a possible Odinga’s successor.

