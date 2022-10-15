Miguna Miguna offers to be the Luo kingpin





Canadian cum Kenyan lawyer, Miguna Miguna has offered to lead the Luo community.

In a post on his Twitter page, Miguna said once he is back he would give plans for how will execute his leadership to the community.

“On October 20th – Mashujaa Day – I will unveil a comprehensive, pragmatic and progressive blueprint for the transformation and development of Luo Nyanza, specifically, and Kenya, generally. No one is going to wait for @RailaOdinga to die before we sort ourselves out.”

Raila Odinga has for a long time been considered the Luo kingpin but since he is almost exiting the political scene, political leaders from the Western region have been looking for a suitable replacement.

Miguna is set to land on Thursday, October 20 on a 6:00 am flight according to the announcement he had made.

The embattled politician had been in exile since 2018 and blames former Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i and PS Karanja Kibicho, for his deportation woes and has vowed to seek legal redress once he’s back.

Dr Miguna was deported following his role in the swearing-in of chief opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President in 2018.

He was charged with treason-related offences and his attempts to return to Kenya, despite several court orders issued to facilitate his return, bore no fruits.

Among the key arguments used by the State to exile, Miguna was that he had obtained Kenyan and later on Canadian citizenship, at a time when Kenya did not support that type of citizenship.

As such, the government argued that he forfeited his Kenyan citizenship when he took up the Canadian one even though he went to Canada to seek asylum from the oppressive Kanu regime led by the late President Daniel Moi.

However, Dr Miguna Miguna was optimistic that he would one day return to the country if William Ruto won the presidential election.

Miguna gave his political support to now President Ruto who in return has since lifted the ‘red alerts,’ hence his coming back.

