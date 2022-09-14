Miguna Miguna: Red alerts hindering my travel to Kenya to be lifted today





Lawyer Miguna Miguna, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 said that the red alerts that have been hindering his travel to Kenya will be lifted today (September 14, 2022).

In a statement just hours after President Dr William Ruto was sworn in as the Head of State, the embattled lawyer said that he would announce the day he will be travelling to Kenya.

“I am happy to announce that President @WilliamsRuto has assured me that the red alerts will be lifted on Wednesday, September 14, 2022,” he wrote on his official Twitter account.

He said that he was already planning on having his Kenyan passport renewed before he announces the day that he will jet into the country.

During the campaign period, President Ruto said that he will ensure Mr Miguna is brought back to the country immediately after he assumes office.

Mr Miguna has also been campaigning for President Dr Ruto asking Kenyans to support his bid for the presidency against long time serving opposition leader Mr Raila Odinga who lost in the August 9, 2022, general elections.

The lawyer who is based in Canada was deported after he took part in a mock swearing in of Mr Odinga who pronounced himself as the People’s President.

The mock swearing in ceremony took place at Uhuru Park following a disputed presidential election in which the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) still lost.

Since then, efforts to jet back to the country have been hitting the wall and Interior Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho denied that it was the government under former President Uhuru Kenyatta that was hindering his travel.

Last week, the lawyer had announced that he would jet back to the country and witness President Dr Ruto being sworn in as the Head of State but this never materialized.

